Taiwanese Go to Polls to Pick President in Elections Guided by Fears about China

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwanese voters headed to the polls Saturday morning to pick a president in an election dominated by how the government should handle its political rival: China. Some are casting votes for the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen, who takes a tough stance toward Beijing. A lot are going instead for Han Kuo-yu, rising-star mayor who wants closer economic ties with China.

Voters lined up in thick crowds outside Taiwan’s polling stations Saturday morning in an early sign of strong turnout in a presidential election that will chart the future of the island’s relations with China.

The government in Beijing considers Taiwan part of its own territory that must eventually unify with China. But Taiwanese said in surveys last year they prefer today’s democratic self-rule over unification. Anti-China protests in Hong Kong over the past months raised fear among some Taiwanese voters of what life might be like under rule by Beijing. China has ruled Hong Kong for more than 20 years.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen arrives to cast her vote at a polling station during general elections in New Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2020.

Big issue: China

Saturday’s vote in Taiwan is widely expected to reflect sentiments toward China.

Chen Li-chin, a 43-year-old mother from suburban Taipei, decided to vote for incumbent Tsai Ing-wen because the president has shown a willingness to resist China.

Chen says what the government should do is protect Taiwan’s democracy and that’s the most important thing. She said that in comparing candidates, she prefers Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan’s cooperative relations with China, she adds, can be done state to state as long as China doesn’t take Taiwan to be part of its own country.

Tsai, a 63-year-old U.S.-educated law scholar, advocates dialogue with China only if the communist leadership in Beijing drops conditions that Taiwan considers itself part of China.

She has spoken in favor of Hong Kong’s protesters and said Taiwanese cannot accept the “one country, two systems” type of rule that Beijing uses now to govern Hong Kong. Chinese President Xi Jinping advocate the same scheme for Taiwan in a speech a year ago this month.

Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu votes at a polling station during general elections in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2020.

Trade and investment

Tsai is running against Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist party, also called the KMT. Han is the 62-year-old mayor of Taiwan’s chief port city Kaohsiung. He says he wants to start talks with China on trade and investment matters that would benefit Taiwan’s export-reliant economy. His party says that dialogue would not compromise Taiwan's self-rule.

His policies follow from those of ex-president Ma Ying-jeou. Over Ma’s eight years in office before 2016, China and Taiwan signed more than 20 trade and investment deals while setting aside the political dispute. But by 2014 many Taiwanese feared Ma was getting dangerously cozy with China and staged mass street protests in Taipei.

Some voters, however, still see dialogue as the best solution. Hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese invest in China or sell goods to its vast consumer market.

Voter Tony Hong, a 67-year-old retired public servant from central Taiwan, had picked Han as his candidate.

He says that relations with China are of top importance and that of course the two sides should talk more. He calls dialogue an advantage in peace for both sides but says China should respect Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.

Parliament on ballot

Taiwanese will also elect a new 113-seat parliament Saturday. The legislature now controlled by Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party allocates the foreign affairs budget and can pass laws related to China. Last month parliament approved a bill that outlaws infiltration by China through junkets, campaign contributions and other election influence.

Taiwan’s Central Election Commission halted campaigning Saturday. Campaign rallies, concerts and street parades with booming drumrolls lasted past 11 p.m. Friday. Election tampering or other major voting gaffes are rare in Taiwan. Local television networks showed both major candidates casting ballots with a smile and a wave.

Ballot counting is set to start when polls close at 4 p.m. Election results normally emerge within hours.