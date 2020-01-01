East Asia Pacific

Taiwan’s Top Military Official Missing in Helicopter Emergency

By Reuters
January 01, 2020 10:34 PM
Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Shen Yi-ming, salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei,…
FILE - Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Shen Yi-ming is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, March 7, 2019.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan’s top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said Thursday.

The defense ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the Black Hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island’s chief of the general staff.

Three people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election Jan. 11, when the democratic island is to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen waves during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Palace, in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan President: Island's Democracy Under Threat from China
Tsai was speaking at a televised debate against other presidential candidates
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 05:38
FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen waves during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Palace, in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan President: Island's Democracy Under Threat from China
Tsai was speaking at a televised debate against other presidential candidates
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 05:38
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Taipei, Taiwan December 21, 2019…
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan President Calls for More Debate of China ‘Infiltration’ Bill
The legislation is part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process on the island
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 04:23
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Taiwan’s Top Military Official Missing in Helicopter Emergency

Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Shen Yi-ming, salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei,…
East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Military Races to Aid Mass Evacuation

A view of an explosion after bushfires caused a house to go up in flames in Rosedale, New South Wales, Australia, December 31,…
East Asia Pacific

21 Dead, Thousands Caught in Flooding in Indonesia's Capital

Indonesia rescue team evacuate residents from their flooded house at Jatibening on the outskirt of Jakarta, Indonesia,…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea's Kim Touts Strategic Weapon Amid Stall in Talks

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway…
East Asia Pacific

Protests, Tear Gas Mark Hong Kong's New Year's Day

An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration during New Year's Day to call for better…