East Asia Pacific

Tens of Thousands Evacuated as Philippine Volcano Rumbles

By VOA News
January 13, 2020 09:15 AM
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020.
A family evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020.

A volcano sent clouds of ash blowing through the Philippine capital of Manila Monday, forcing schools and businesses to close.

More than 24,000 people near the Taal volcano, roughly 70 kilometers south of Manila, were evacuated after the volcano suddenly came to life Sunday following months of being restive.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Experts have warned that the volcano could erupt at any time, and that an eruption could trigger a tsunami, Reuters reported.

A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020.

Some residents in the area surrounding Taal, one of the world's smallest active volcanoes, were unable to leave their homes as ash impeded roads and limited visibility.

Manila's international airport was partially open on Monday after more than 500 flights were canceled the day before. A plane carrying President Rodrigo Duterte was able to land Monday as he returned from his southern hometown in Davao. He was originally scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

Taal, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, has erupted more than 30 times in the past 500 years, according to Reuters.

The Philippine archipelago sits along the so-called "Ring of Fire," a series of underground fault lines and volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean Basin, where most of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

WHO: First Case of New Virus Behind China Outbreak Found in Thailand

Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market, where health authorities say a man who died from a respiratory illness, had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

While Shuttered at Home, China Exploits Social Media Abroad

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

Tens of Thousands Evacuated as Philippine Volcano Rumbles

Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

China Relations Stumble after Beijing Skeptic Wins Reelection in Taiwan

Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen cheer for Tsai's victory in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

US-China Trade War Seen as Boost for Vietnam
FILE - Women are seen working at Maxport, an export garment factory in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 20, 2019.