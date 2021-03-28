East Asia Pacific

Top Military Officers from a Dozen Countries Strongly Condemn Myanmar Crackdown

By VOA News
March 28, 2021 01:39 AM
Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March…
Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

Defense chiefs from a dozen countries, including the United States, issued a rare joint statement Saturday condemning Myanmar’s use of lethal force against pro-democracy, unarmed people.

“A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting — not harming — the people it serves,” the statement said.

“We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions.”

The statement released after the violence in the country on Saturday, is backed by defense chiefs from Australia, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea and New Zealand.

More than 100 people were killed Saturday as the military junta backed by police continues a brutal, countrywide crackdown on pro-democracy protesters on Armed Forces Day, marking the deadliest day of protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.

In reaction to Saturday’s killings, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson said Guterres, “condemns in the strongest terms the killing of dozens of civilians, including children and young people, by security forces in Myanmar” and urged the military to refrain from violence and repression, in a statement issued on March 27.

Myanmar Now news site reported late Saturday a nationwide death toll of at least 114, with at least 29 people killed in the northern city of Mandalay, including a boy as young as 5. The Associated Press cited a Yangon-based independent researcher who put the death-toll at 107 — both numbers exceeding what activists have previously been reporting with a high of 90 killings on March 14.

Security forces killed civilians in the central Sagaing region, the eastern town of Lashio, the southcentral region of Bago, near Yangon, and in other parts of the country, according to news wires.

“They are killing us like birds or chickens, even in our homes,” said Thu Ya Zaw, a resident of the central town of Myingyan, where at least two protesters were killed, according to reports. “We will keep protesting regardless. We must fight until the junta falls.”

The military government further escalated the use of deadly force Saturday with fighter jets launching air strikes in an area near the Thai border controlled by an armed ethnic group dedicated to overturning the coup, according to Reuters.

The Karen National Union (KNU), an armed political group, said the jets attacked Day Pu Noe village about 8:00 p.m. local time (3:30 UTC), killing two people and forcing residents to take refuge elsewhere.

The KNU said earlier Saturday it killed 10 soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, as it overran an army base.

The Myanmar government has not responded to requests for comment on the civilian killings or on reports of the KNU’s killing of soldiers at an army base.

In a show of force, the military regime held a massive parade in the capital, Naypyitaw Saturday to celebrate the 76th Myanmar Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II.

Related Stories

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance, as they are confronted by security forces in Thaketa township, Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
More Than 100 Killed in Bloodiest Day of Myanmar’s Military Crackdown
Junta leader marks Armed Forces Day by defending February coup, vows to step down after future elections without specifying date
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 08:18 AM
Moe Thway, one of the activists who protested against a controversial copper mine project, gives thumbs-up sign from police…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Activist: People 'Expecting' Civil War
Veteran activist Moe Thway rose to prominence during 2007 Saffron Revolution
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 06:19 PM
Anti-coup protesters squat behind a barricade that separates them from security forces on the opposite side of the road, in the Dala township of Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 26, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar's Junta Warns Protesters of Deadly Force Ahead of Armed Forces Day, Report Says
Nine people killed Thursday as anti-coup demonstrations resumed in the southeast Asian country
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 02:33 PM
Anti-coup protesters gesture during a march in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 26, 2021. Protesters against last month's…
East Asia Pacific
9 Killed After Anti-Coup Demonstrations Resume in Myanmar
US, Britain announced sanctions on two of the country’s largest military holding companies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 03:51 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Top Military Officers from a Dozen Countries Strongly Condemn Myanmar Crackdown

Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March…
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Merapi Volcano Spews Ash, Debris in New Eruption

Mount Merapi releases volcanic materials down its slope during an eruption in Sleman, Indonesia, Saturday, March 27, 2021…
VOA News on China

China Sanctions US, Canadian Citizens in Xinjiang Row

FILE PHOTO: Conservative Party Leadership candidate Michael Chong, addresses crowd at the Conservative Party of Canada's final…
Middle East

Iran, China Sign 25-Year Cooperation Agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, pose for a photo after signing a bilateral agreement, in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

More Than 100 Killed in Bloodiest Day of Myanmar’s Military Crackdown

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance, as they are confronted by security forces in Thaketa township, Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey