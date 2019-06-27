East Asia Pacific

Trump in Japan for G-20 Summit, Talks With World Leaders

By VOA News
June 27, 2019 07:26 AM
President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Osaka International (Itami) Airport, in Osaka, Japan, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Trump is in Osaka to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived Thursday in Osaka, Japan, where he is attending a summit with other leaders from the Group of 20.

On the sidelines of the main event, Trump is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings, including those with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and Friday talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The U.S.-China talks are likely to touch on trade after a breakdown in negotiations and an escalation of tariffs by both sides.

U.S. officials said there was no fixed agenda for Trump's meeting Putin, but acknowledged the two leaders would almost certainly discuss issues involving Ukraine, the Middle East and Venezuela.

Trump is also expected to use the G-20 sessions to convey that his administration intends to continue applying economic pressure on Iran, seeking to deny the country its important oil revenue and bring about fresh negotiations on its nuclear program.

After the summit, Trump flies to Seoul to discuss with South Korean President Moon Jae-in ways to ease tensions with North Korea.

