East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Vamco Leaves Parts of Philippine Capital Underwater

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 04:42 AM
A resident uses a plastic container as a floater while negotiating rising floodwaters in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon…
A resident uses a plastic container as a floater while negotiating rising floodwaters in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco on Nov. 12, 2020.

Parts of the Philippines near the capital, Manila, are besieged by rising floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, which made landfall early Thursday.

Emergency crews have been deployed across the main island of Luzon to rescue thousands of residents trapped in their homes, many of them forced to take refuge on the roofs of their submerged homes.  At least three people are reportedly missing in one coastal province.

Forecasters say Vamco was carrying maximum sustained winds of 130 kph as it passed over Luzon on a path toward the South China Sea.

The arrival of the typhoon comes just days after the Pacific archipelago was devastated by super Typhoon Goni, which destroyed tens of thousands of homes and displaced some 370,000 people after striking Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 225 kph, making it the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

The Philippines is also struggling with a rampant outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 400,000 total infections and 7,710 deaths.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims