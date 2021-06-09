East Asia Pacific

UN Human Rights  Warns of 'Massive Loss of Life' in Eastern Myanmar    

By VOA News
June 09, 2021 08:00 AM
This picture taken on June 3, 2021 shows people taking refuge in a jungle area in Demoso, Kayah state, after they fled from…
FILE - This picture taken on June 3, 2021 shows people taking refuge in a jungle area in Demoso, Kayah state. (Photo by STR / AFP)

A United Nations official says Myanmar’s eastern Kayah State is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of people facing starvation after fleeing their homes to escape fighting between security and ethnic rebel forces. 

Tom Andrews, the U.N.’s special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, issued a statement Wednesday saying more than 100,000 people in Kayah State, which lies along the border with Thailand, have been forced to flee their homes and villages to escape “bombing raids and artillery fire” by security forces, with many forced into nearby forests without food, water or shelter. 

Andrews said he’s received reports of junta forces setting up blockades in Kayah State to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the refugees, even going so far as to lay landmines on public roads.  

He warns that “mass deaths from starvation, disease and exposure” could occur in Kayah State “without immediate action,” and called on neighboring countries to do “everything possible to support the movement of cross-border aid into Myanmar.” 

Myanmar has descended into chaos since the military’s February 1 overthrow of the civilian government and its leader, Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.  

The junta has launched a bloody crackdown in response to daily nationwide protests against the takeover. A human rights monitoring group estimates that at least 850 protesters have been killed since the coup, though the army disputes that figure. 

Related Stories

Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the…
East Asia Pacific
US Welcomes Pledge by Myanmar Shadow Government to Help Rohingya
Myanmar's National Unity Government offers Rohingya citizenship if they help overthrow military junta
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 03:09 PM
Anti-coup protesters display the three-finger sign of resistance during a flash mob on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Yangon,…
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Concerned by Myanmar Violence
It wants to see the implementation of steps agreed by Southeast Asian leaders with the military junta to help end the turmoil since the Feb. 1 coup
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/06/2021 - 01:26 AM
This handout photo from local media group Kantarawaddy Times taken on May 10, 2021 and released on June 4 shows military…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Forces Clash With Villagers in Delta Region; Media Report 20 Dead
State TV says three 'terrorists' are killed and two arrested at Hlayswe as security forces went to apprehend man accused of plotting against state
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/05/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

UN Human Rights  Warns of 'Massive Loss of Life' in Eastern Myanmar    

This picture taken on June 3, 2021 shows people taking refuge in a jungle area in Demoso, Kayah state, after they fled from…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Urged to Intensify Efforts to Help Jailed Academic in Myanmar

In this image taken from a video, Sean Turnell, an economist at Australia’s Macquarie University, speaks in front of audience…
VOA News on China

Why Malaysia, Normally Calm, Is Upset with China over a Maritime Dispute

This handout photo from the Royal Malaysian Air Force taken on May 31, 2021 and released on June 1, 2021 shows a Chinese People…
USA

How a Fake FBI-Encrypted Device Ensnared Criminals Around the World

Commander Xenia Cotter, from the Australian Federal Police, walks past an Operation Trojan shield logo during a news conference…
Press Freedom

Journalists Who Fled Myanmar Find Third-Country Refuge

This handout photo from Thailand's San Sai District Administrative Office taken May 9, 2021, and released June 2, 2021, shows five Myanmar nationals, including three Democratic Voice of Burma journalists during their arrest at a residence in Chiang Mai.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey