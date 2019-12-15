East Asia Pacific

US Secretly Expelled 2 Chinese Diplomats, Report says

By Agence France-Presse
December 15, 2019 10:29 AM
The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze departs Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean…
FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze departs Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2018.

WASHINGTON - The United States secretly expelled two Chinese Embassy officials in September after they drove onto a sensitive military base in Virginia, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The newspaper, which cited people with knowledge of the episode, said it appeared to be the first time in more than 30 years that the U.S. has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage.

At least one of the diplomats was believed to be an intelligence officer operating under cover, the Times said.

The Times said the diplomats, accompanied by their wives, drove up to the checkpoint at the entrance to a sensitive installation near Norfolk, Virginia that includes special operations forces.

The guard saw that they didn't have permission to enter and directed them to go through the gates, turn around and exit.

The Chinese officials continued onto the base, evading military personnel pursuing them until they were forced to stop by fire trucks blocking their path, according to the Times.

It said the officials said they didn't understand the guard's instructions and got lost.

Weeks after the incident, the State Department placed restrictions on the activities of Chinese diplomats, in what it said was a response to years-old Chinese regulations limiting the movements of U.S. diplomats.

 

 

 

Related Stories

This undated file photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows Jerry Chun Shing Lee. The former CIA officer who…
USA
Ex-CIA Officer Given 19 Years in Prison in China Spy Conspiracy
Jerry Chuan Shing Lee received hundreds of thousands of dollars for sensitive information
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 10:36
Default Content Teaser
Archive
Beijing Denies Involvement in China Spy Case
China is denying any involvement in an espionage case in which a U.S. defense analyst pleaded guilty to  passing on classified information to an alleged Chinese government agent. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Jiang Yu, says the story is groundless.  She says the aim of the case is to stir up fears that China is a threat to the rest of the world. On Monday, U.S. Defense Department analyst Gregg Bergersen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to…
Default Content Teaser
Archive
Australia Hints at China Spy Ring Investigation
Australia has given a hint that its intelligence agencies are investigating claims that hundreds of Chinese spies are operating on its soil. The allegations have been made by two Chinese men seeking asylum in Australia. Both men say they are seeking sanctuary in Australia because of what they describe as China's abuse of its political opponents. …
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US Secretly Expelled 2 Chinese Diplomats, Report says

The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze departs Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean…
East Asia Pacific

Police Targets of Both Love and Anger in Hong Kong Rallies

Protesters gather during a rally in Hong Kong, Dec. 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Strong Quake Kills 1, Collapses Building in Philippines

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a Christmas tree and other debris lie on the ground inside a building after a strong earthquake shook Digos, Davao del Sur province, southern Philippines, Dec. 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Southeast Asian Environmental Activists Say Region Must do More

Like much of Southeast Asia, Thailand has numerous islands, including Phuket. (H. Nguyen/VOA)
East Asia Pacific

China Suspends Planned Tariffs Scheduled for Dec. 15 on Some US Goods

Shoppers walk past a store of US tech giant Apple in a retail district in Beijing, Dec. 13, 2019.