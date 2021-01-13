East Asia Pacific

US State Department Cancels UN Envoy’s Trip to Taiwan

By VOA News
January 13, 2021 05:01 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the U.S. State Department in Washington. According to the United States Mission to the United Nations, Craft will travel…

A scheduled trip to Taiwan by Kelly Craft, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has been cancelled by the U.S. State Department.

Ambassador Craft was due to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday for a three-day visit that included meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials.

But State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus issued a statement Tuesday saying the department was cancelling all official travel this week, citing the transition to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office next Wednesday, January 20.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose planned trip to Europe was also cancelled, issued a statement Saturday easing self-imposed restrictions on all contacts between U.S. diplomatic officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters Wednesday that it strongly opposes all official contacts between the United States and Taiwan.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-government protester holds a Taiwan national flag as a U.S. flag flutters in the background during a…
China Denounces End of US Restrictions on Contacts with Taiwan Officials
Foreign Ministry spokesman says China will take "countermeasures" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refers to Taiwan is a 'reliable' and 'unofficial' partner

Beijing considers the democratically-ruled island as part of its territory despite their break since the end of China’s civil war in 1949, when  Chaing Kai-shek’s Nationalist forces were driven off the mainland by Mao Zedong’s Communist forces and fled to Taiwan.

Washington officially switched formal diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but the Trump administration has angered China as it increasingly embraced Taiwan both diplomatically and militarily since taking office in 2017.

China stepped up military flights into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar traveled to Taiwan in August and State Department Undersecretary Keith Krach arrived a month later. 

Related Stories

The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
USA
US State Department Ends Restrictions on Contacts with Taiwan Officials
Pompeo says Taiwan is a ‘reliable' and ‘unofficial’ partner
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 06:20 PM
FILE PHOTO: An anti-government protester holds a Taiwan national flag as a U.S. flag flutters in the background during a…
East Asia Pacific
China Denounces End of US Restrictions on Contacts with Taiwan Officials
Foreign Ministry spokesman says China will take "countermeasures" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refers to Taiwan is a 'reliable' and 'unofficial' partner
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 05:55 AM
FILE - This photo taken May 25, 2018, by Taiwan's Defense Ministry shows Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet, left, monitoring one of two
VOA News on China
China Is Increasing Taiwan Airspace Incursions
According to a VOA compilation of flight data, Chinese warplanes have flown 138 of such missions since mid-September
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 06:19 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
00:03:12
USA
Taiwan Relations in Focus as President-Elect Biden Charts China Policy
Ties between US and Taiwan under Trump administration have been ascendant
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 03:09 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwanese Health Official Warns Against Reliance on Coronavirus Vaccines

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport staff amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
East Asia Pacific

US State Department Cancels UN Envoy’s Trip to Taiwan

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective than Initially Thought

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo
Europe

Britain Cuts Business Links to Chinese Province Xinjiang

Map of Xinjiang Province in China.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Scientists Will Arrive in China This Week to Begin Probe of Corovanirus Origins 

FILE - A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 10, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims