East Asia Pacific

US, Taiwan Increase Economic Cooperation

By VOA News
November 21, 2020 04:17 AM
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference with American Institute in Taiwan director Brent…
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference with American Institute in Taiwan director Brent Christensen, in Taipei, Nov. 21, 2020.

The United States and Taiwan signed a five-year agreement Friday in Washington to create an annual U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue to increase bilateral cooperation.

The Washington meeting covered economic areas such as supply chains, investment screening and renewable energy.

“Future EPP Dialogues will help strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship, further magnify the two societies’ respect for democracy, and strengthen our shared commitment to free markets, entrepreneurship, and freedom,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The U.S. delegation was headed by the Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach, and the Taipei delegation by Taiwanese minister without portfolio John Deng.

U.S. officials from the American Institute in Taipei, the de facto U.S. Embassy for Taiwan, and the Taiwan government officials participated in the meeting virtually.

The EPP Dialogue will operate under the auspices of the AIT and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office.

According to data from the United States Trade Representative’s office, U.S. trade with Taiwan in 2019 amounted to $103.9 billion.

Under the Trump administration, U.S. has been selling more advanced weapons to Taiwan, including Harpoon missile systems announced in October, at a cost of $2.37 billion.

Related Stories

FILE - Chinese tourists shop in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, Sept. 8, 2015.
East Asia Pacific
In Bid to Rely Less on US, China Firms Stockpile Taiwan Tech Hardware
China wants to become technologically self-reliant in 10 years but needs help for now
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:44 AM
A Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet lands on a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Chiayi, central Taiwan, Sept. 16, 2014. U.S. arms sales to Taiwan now reportedly total some $12 billion.
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Grounds F-16s After Second Fighter Accident in Less Than a Month
Taiwan's defense minister said nearly $900 million had been spent this year on scrambling the air force against Chinese incursions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:13 AM
People hold posters and campaign signs for U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate, Kamala Harris.
East Asia Pacific
Biden Expected to Uphold Staunch US-Taiwan Ties But Not Like Trump
Projected winner of America’s presidential election wants stronger US relationship with Taiwan, while leaders in Taipei hope for the same
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:11 AM
FILE - A U.S.-made F-16V fighter jet is cleaned by an auto washing machine during a military exercise in Chiayi County, southern Taiwan, Jan. 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
US Speeds Arms Sales for Taiwan as Island Revamps China Strategy
State Department announced three arms packages since October 2; it used to clear about one a year
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 09:14 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US Optimistic Economic Sanctions Hurting Chinese Company in Cambodia

An airport construction site is seen in an area developed by China company Union Development Group at Botum Sakor in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, May 6, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Australia Pizza Worker’s Lie Triggers Statewide Lockdown

Health workers test the South Australia public at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Adelaide
VOA News on China

Malicious Tip-Offs Stifle Academic Freedom in China, Analysts Say

Students attend the 100th anniversary of the founding of Wuhan High School on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in…
East Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Leaders Make Joint Appeal for Free, Fair Trade

People walk in front of the virtual meeting monitor showing world leaders including US President Donald Trump (C) before the…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Tells Facebook: Yield to Censors or We'll Shut You Down, Source Says

FILE - This July 30, 2019 file photo shows an update information of Facebook application on a mobile phone displayed at a store…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims