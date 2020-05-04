East Asia Pacific

US Warns China Faces Populist Backlash   

By Nike Ching
May 04, 2020 05:25 PM
A visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus walks through the Forbidden City in Beijing, Friday, May 1…
A visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus walks through the Forbidden City in Beijing, May 1, 2020. The Forbidden City reopened on Friday, China's May Day holiday, to limited visitors.

STATE DEPARTMENT - A top U.S. official behind the Trump administration’s China policies is reaching out directly to the Chinese people in pressing U.S. concerns over China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.    

U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger, speaking in Mandarin Chinese on Monday, said China’s communist ruling party is risking a popular backlash if Beijing does not ease controls on free speech.   

Matt Pottinger, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser, arrives for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, May 14, 2017.

“When small acts of bravery are stamped out by governments, big acts of bravery follow,” Pottinger said during a webinar hosted by University of Virginia’s Miller Center. 

The warning came on a day when China marked the 101st anniversary of the May Fourth Movement, a cultural and political protest movement that propelled China toward modernity.    

Since the coronavirus outbreak in China, authorities have clamped down on critics who pointed out shortcomings in the government’s response. Chinese doctors, including the coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang who sounded early alarms before succumbing to the virus, were punished. Others, including citizen journalists such as Chen Qiushi, Fang Bin and Li Zehua who spoke out against authorities’ mishandling of the crisis, went missing.  

“When a privileged few grow too remote and self-interested, populism is what pulls them back or pitches them overboard. It has a kinetic energy. It fueled the Brexit vote of 2015 and President Trump’s election in 2016,” Pottinger added. 

Pottinger, a former Marine officer and reporter with the Wall Street Journal who reported from China for several years, is among the top U.S. officials who have been publicly drawing distinctions between China’s ruling communist party and the Chinese people. 

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, April 29, 2020.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a regular critic of the Beijing government, has complimented the Chinese people as “smart” and “hard-working,” while disparaging Beijing’s treatment of its citizens.  

The message from the White House came soon after a news report from Beijing said an internal communist party document is warning of rising global hostility over the coronavirus outbreak.   

Reuters, which reported the warning recently presented to top Chinese leaders, concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and could tip Beijing’s relations with Washington into confrontation. 

Relations between the U.S. and China have significantly deteriorated since the coronavirus outbreak that has killed about 250,000 people worldwide.    

In recent weeks, the two countries have sharpened their accusations over the handling of the pandemic. The U.S. said China hid the severity of the outbreak and did not allow in American investigators to study the virus early on. China insists it has been transparent and worked with the World Health Organization to prepare countries for the coming health disaster.   

Mistrust between the world’s two leading economies also grows from what Washington said Beijing’s unfair trade and technology practices to disputes over Hong Kong, Taiwan and contested territories in the South China Sea. 

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Accuses Pompeo of Lying About Origin of Coronavirus
Top US diplomat had said there was ‘enormous evidence’ pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:27
A broker watches her screens under the curve of the German stock index DAX in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the…
Economy & Business
New US-China Tensions Put European Markets in Tailspin 
Blame game over China’s actions in COVID-19 pandemic sparks massive selloff 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 07:34
Visitors walk near a portrait of Sun Yat-sen, the first provisional president of the Republic of China, in Beijing's Tiananmen…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China's Planned 'Year of Europe' Left in Tatters
Coronavirus, questions about its origins upend that plan
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 04:50
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

South Korea's K-League Kicks Off With No Crowd, But Big Broadcast Interest

Players of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Suwon Samsung Bluewings play during the opening game of South Korea's K-League…
USA

EU Says Its Envoy Erred After China Demanded Cuts to Op-Ed

FILE - A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands on duty in front of a European Union flag outside the office of the European Union delegation to China, in Beijing, Oct. 28, 2011.
Press Freedom

'Don't Forget Chen Qiushi,' Friend of Chinese Journalist Says

A police officer walks past placards of detained rights activists taped on the fence of the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong…
East Asia Pacific

Media Advocates Urge West to Resist China's Censorship After EU Letter Controversy

FILE - A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands on duty in front of a European Union flag outside the office of the European Union delegation to China, in Beijing, Oct. 28, 2011.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid Pandemic, World's Working Poor Hustle to Survive

Migrant workers, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to a coronavirus lockdown, look out from a window of a train upon their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, India.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims