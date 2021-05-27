VOA News on China

Australian Chinese Academic On Trial for Espionage in China

By Phil Mercer
May 27, 2021 02:57 AM
Writer Yang Hengjun is seen in an undated photo (Source - Radio Free Asia)
FILE - Writer Yang Hengjun is seen in an undated photo. (Radio Free Asia)

SYDNEY - Australia is urging China to apply “basic international standards of justice” to the case of a Chinese-born Australian writer on trial in Beijing for espionage.

After more than two years in detention, Australian Yang Hengjun will be tried Thursday for espionage in a closed court in China.

Yang has been held in custody since January 2019 after flying into the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou for the Lunar New Year. He was placed under investigation for allegedly harming China's national security, but was later charged with spying, although officials have given no specific details about his alleged crimes.

Yang is a former Chinese diplomat but became an Australian citizen and was based in Sydney. During his incarceration in China, the Australian government said the writer had been held in “harsh conditions.”

Yang has denied any wrongdoing.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said Australia is hoping for a fair hearing but has not been given any explanation or evidence by Beijing for the charges.

“I very much hope that we have a transparent and open process,” she said. “We are not interfering in China’s legal system. The concerns that we have raised are legitimate ones, but we do expect those basic international standards of justice to be met.”

Yang’s family said they were “nervous and worried” about the trial because of recent diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

There have been disputes over human rights, Chinese military expansion in the South China Sea and the suppression of democracy protests in Hong Kong. Australia’s call for a global inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China, also aggravated Beijing, which, in apparent retaliation, has imposed a range of economic sanctions on Australian exports.

Chinese officials have, in the past, accused Australia of “anti-China hysteria.”

In a letter written in prison, Yang suggested his prosecution was “revenge” by China for his outspoken online commentary about Chinese politics.

Media reports have previously suggested that if convicted he could face years in prison or the death penalty. 

Related Stories

Visitors to the National Museum look at a display of the lunar rock samples retrieved from the moon by China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander late last year in Beijing, March 12, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
China Seen Expanding Military Capability in Space, but not Yet on Mars or the Moon
This month alone China parked a rover on Mars and let debris from a rocket fall into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives; analysts say the People’s Liberation Army is keeping up with the nation’s space developments
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 01:08 PM
Rescue workers work at the site of the accident where extreme cold weather killed participants of an 100-km ultramarathon race in Baiyin
East Asia Pacific
China Probes Deaths of 21 Runners After Freak Weather Hits Ultra-marathon
Provincial authorities have set up an investigation team to look into the cause of the incident
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 05/24/2021 - 03:04 AM
A woman wearing a face mask pushes an elderly man on a wheelchair passes by residents play with their children near a…
VOA News on China
In Fast-Aging China, Elder Care Costs Loom Large
Relatively young retirement ages, a declining birthrate and a breakdown in the traditional family care model are problems Beijing vows to tackle but doesn't say how
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/23/2021 - 12:49 AM
A Cambodian farmer throws rice seeds onto her paddy fields at Snoar village, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sundays, May 2, 2021…
East Asia Pacific
China's 'Father of Hybrid Rice’ Dies; His Research Helped Feed World
He developed higher-yield rice varieties
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 08:30 PM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer