VOA News on China

China Sanctions Several US Citizens

By VOA News
July 23, 2021 02:38 PM
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee…
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.

China announced Friday it was imposing sanctions on several U.S. citizens in response to the U.S. sanctioning of seven deputy directors and the director of Beijing's Hong Kong liaison office.

The highest profile of those sanctioned is former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

In addition, China said it would target U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission Chairman Carolyn Bartholomew, former Congressional-Executive Commission on China staff director Jonathan Stivers, DoYun Kim from the National Democratic Institute, International Republican Institute associate director Adam King, Human Rights Watch China Director Sophie Richardson and the Hong Kong Democracy Council.

“The relevant actions of the U.S. seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations and seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs. China firmly opposes this and strongly condemns it,” a statement from Beijing said.

“Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs. Any attempt by external forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs is a mere stumbling block,” the statement added.

"I have to say it's noise. It's a distraction. We have work to do and these sanctions are not in any way going to distract us from continuing to do our work,” said Richardson. “And I only wish that the Chinese government would focus its energy on ending crimes against humanity against Uighurs among other serious human rights crimes."

"To be totally honest, I'm much more concerned about the status of human rights defenders across China. That's what matters."

In addition to sanctioning Chinese officials, the U.S. recently issued a warning to U.S. companies about the risk of operating in Hong Kong.

The sanctions are the first by China under an anti-foreign sanction law passed in June and come just days before U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman travels to China.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters.

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 03, 2020 pro-democracy activists demonstrate outside the West Kowloon court in…
VOA News on China
US Sanctions Seven Chinese Officials for Hong Kong Crackdown
US also warns American businesses about risks of doing business in Hong Kong
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 03:16 PM
FILE PHOTO: Conservative Party Leadership candidate Michael Chong, addresses crowd at the Conservative Party of Canada's final…
VOA News on China
China Sanctions US, Canadian Citizens in Xinjiang Row
Two members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a Canadian MP and a Canadian parliamentary committee on human rights are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 07:02 PM
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying gestures during a press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing…
USA
Biden Administration Criticizes China Sanctions on Former Trump Officials
Beijing imposed restrictions minutes after Biden was sworn in as 46th US president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 09:25 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News