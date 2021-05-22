VOA News on China

Extreme Cold Weather in China Kills 21 in Ultramarathon

By Reuters
May 22, 2021 11:41 PM
This photo taken on May 22, 2021 shows rescuers carrying equipment as they search for runners who were competing in a 100…
This May 22, 2021, photo shows rescuers carrying equipment as they search for runners who were competing in a 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race when extreme weather hit the area, leaving at least 20 dead, near the city of Baiyin, China.

BEIJING - At least 21 people were killed when extremely cold weather struck during an ultramarathon on Saturday in China’s northwestern Gansu province, local government officials said on Sunday.

Eight were lightly injured as of 8 a.m. Beijing time (0000 GMT) on Sunday, officials from Baiyin city told a news briefing.

The 100-kilometer cross-country race was held on Saturday morning in the Yellow River Stone Forest, a scenic tourist site in Jingtai county under the jurisdiction of Baiyin.

Around noon on Saturday, hail, freezing rain and gales hit a mountainous section of the race, with temperatures falling sharply, the officials said.

A total of 172 people took part in the race. As of Sunday, 151 participants had been confirmed safe, including the injured, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 700 rescuers have been deployed by the local government.

One runner is missing, officials said.

Temperatures dropped again during the night due to the area’s complex terrain and topography, making the search and rescue more difficult, Xinhua said.

A landslide following the severe weather also hampered the rescue work, the Baiyin officials said.

Related Stories

A Cambodian farmer throws rice seeds onto her paddy fields at Snoar village, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sundays, May 2, 2021…
East Asia Pacific
China's 'Father of Hybrid Rice’ Dies; His Research Helped Feed World
He developed higher-yield rice varieties
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 08:30 PM
A woman carries her salvaged goods through the rubble of destroyed houses following a massive earthquake in the town of…
VOA News on China
Strong Quakes Rattle Two Regions of China 
Both Qinghai province in the northwest on the Tibetan plateau and Yunnan province in southwestern China are areas prone to earthquakes
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 05:55 PM
China Digital Currency
00:03:45
VOA Visuals
Why China Created Its Own Digital Currency
Here's what you need to know about the digital yuan
VOA
By VOA Graphics
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 10:55 AM
This photograph shows soldiers of the Eight-Nation Alliance in 1900, left-to-right: Britain, United States, Australian, British India, Germany, France, Austria-Hungary, Italy and Japan. (rarehistoricalphotos.com/VOA)
VOA News on China
China’s Media Uses Computer-Generated Photo to Liken G-7 to 19th Century Foes   
Image inflames anger against United States and other Western democracies as Beijing positions itself as a global leader in run-up to Chinese Communist Party centennial  
Default Author Profile
By Yang Ming
Wed, 05/19/2021 - 02:16 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters