US May Impose Sanctions on China Over Hong Kong

Washington may impose sanctions on China over a new proposed law on security in Hong Kong, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Sunday.



"It looks like, with this national security law, they're going to basically take over Hong Kong," O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press."



"And if they do ... Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China," he said.

"There will be sanctions. It's hard to see how Hong Kong will remain the Asian financial center ... if China takes over."



China Friday revealed its plan to bypass Hong Kong’s legislature to impose a national security law on Hong Kong to prevent and punish acts of “secession, subversion or terrorism activities” that threaten national security.



The move, which would also allow Chinese national security factions to set up agencies in Hong Kong, has been widely criticized around the world, with the U.S. threatening consequences for China.