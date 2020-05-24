VOA News on China

US May Impose Sanctions on China Over Hong Kong

By VOA News
May 24, 2020 05:47 PM
White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien walks after being interviewed at the White House in Washington, May 24, 2020.
Washington may impose sanctions on China over a new proposed law on security in Hong Kong, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Sunday.
 
"It looks like, with this national security law, they're going to basically take over Hong Kong," O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
 
"And if they do ... Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China," he said.

 
China Friday revealed its plan to bypass Hong Kong’s legislature to impose a national security law on Hong Kong to prevent and punish acts of “secession, subversion or terrorism activities” that threaten national security.
 
The move, which would also allow Chinese national security factions to set up agencies in Hong Kong, has been widely criticized around the world, with the U.S. threatening consequences for China.

 

Riot police use rubber bullets to disperse anti-government protesters during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China, May 24, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Use Force to Disperse Rally Against Beijing Security Law
China reveals plans to bypass Hong Kong’s legislature to impose a new national security law to prevent and punish acts of 'secession, subversion or terrorism activities'
By Verna Yu
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 02:33
VOA News