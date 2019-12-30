Warnings Issued as Australian Fires Burn

Authorities in Australia issued emergency warnings Monday alerting people to the dangers of new and widening wildfires.

A particular area of concern is along the southeastern coast of the country, where officials fear hot and windy conditions could merge several individual fires into a massive blaze that threatens lives and homes.

The suburbs of Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, are also seeing new fires spark, with officials warning people to shelter in their homes.

In New South Wales, the region hardest hit by wildfires during Australia's summer season, fire officials said 100 fires were burning Monday.

Authorities say the fires this season have killed at least nine people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

The fires have forced cities to abandon plans to hold New Year's fireworks celebrations due to fears the displays could spark new fires. The capital city of Canberra is among those to cancel its show. But in Sydney, the fireworks display is due to go on.