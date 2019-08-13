Woman Stabbed in Knife Rampage in Australia

One woman was injured during an stabbing attack in downtown Sydney Tuesday.

Police in Australia's largest city say the man unsuccessfully tried to stab other pedestrians as he ran through the central business district during the lunchtime hours.

Video posted on Twitter showed the suspected attacker jumping on a car at a busy intersection waving a knife and shouting "Allahu Akbar," Arabic for "God is great." The man fell to the street when the car moved, then took off running again shouting "Shoot me!" as he was confronted by a man yielding a crate.

The man was later caught by several pedestrians, with the video showing the man pinned to the ground by a crate and a chair as his pursuers cursed him.

The woman's injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the attack appeared to be unprovoked.