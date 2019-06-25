East Asia

Australia Rescues ISIS Orphans in Syria

By Phil Mercer
June 25, 2019 07:28 AM
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media as he arrives at the Horizon Church in Sutherland in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2019.
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media as he arrives at the Horizon Church in Sutherland in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett/via Reuters)

SYDNEY - Australia has rescued the children and grandchildren of two dead Islamic State fighters from a Syrian refugee camp.  The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said they could not be held responsible for the “crimes of their parents.” 

For the three surviving children of the notorious Australian militant Kahled Sharrouf, the nightmare of Syria is over.  They are now reported to be in Iraq and will be resettled in Australia within weeks.  

They are said to be traumatized and in poor health.  One has bullet wounds to her legs, while another, who’s still a teenager, is expecting her third child.  She was forced by her father to marry a jihadist when she was 13.  Sharrouf took his family from Sydney to the Middle East in 2014.  

He made headlines around the world, when he posed for a photograph in the city of Raqqa with his young son, who was holding a severed head.  It’s thought Sharrouf was killed in an airstrike two years ago.   

He had previously been jailed in Australia for terrorism offenses and released in 2009.  His Australian wife,  Tara Nettleton, a convert to Islam, reportedly died of medical complications in Syria in 2015.
 
The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison says the couple’s children deserve a fresh start.

“I mean the fact that you would take a child and put them in a conflict zone like this is despicable and I find it disgusting.  But the children can’t be held responsible for that,” he said.

The children - aged between 2 and 18 - were removed from a camp in northern Syria by an aid agency working with Australia.

The group includes three orphans of another Australian militant, Yasin Rizvic.  The rescue mission was THE first of its kind by a Western government.  Concerns over security in Syria have so far deterred other countries, including Britain, Germany and the United States.

A lawyer representing Khaled Sharrouf’s children said that some Australians would not welcome them home because of their family ties to extremism.

 

Related Stories

Children of Islamic State fighters who suffer from malnourishment are seen at a hospital in Hasaka, northeastern Syria, April 6, 2019.
Middle East
Islamic State Orphans Repatriated to France, Netherlands
The children, the oldest of whom is 10, had been held in camps with tens of thousands of people who fled recent fighting against Islamic State
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 10, 2019
FILE - Then-Dutch Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert delivers a speech in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017.
Middle East
UN Envoy: Islamic State Revival in Iraq Must Be Prevented
The U.N. envoy for Iraq is calling for "wide-based international support" to prevent Islamic State extremists from regaining a foothold in the country. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert also told the Security Council on Tuesday that if the issue of thousands of returning Islamic State fighters and their families from Syria to Iraq isn't managed properly, "we risk creating a new breeding ground for the next generation of terrorists." She stressed…
Extremism Watch
Yazidi Orphans Face Unknown Fate After IS Campaign
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer