East Asia

UN: Internet Blackout in Western Myanmar May Be Hiding Human Rights Abuses

By VOANews
June 25, 2019 06:55 AM
Yanghee Lee (C), the UN's Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, visits the Balu Khali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, Feb. 21, 2017.
Yanghee Lee (C), the UN's Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, visits the Balu Khali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, Feb. 21, 2017.

The United Nations special human rights investigator for Myanmar says the military may be carrying out "gross human rights violations" in western Myanmar under the cover of an Internet blackout.

Yanghee Lee issued a statement Monday to the U.N. Human Rights Council that mobile Internet service has been blacked out in nine townships across Rakhine and neighboring Chin states, where the military has been battling fighters with the rebel Arakan Army since late last year. 

Lee said she heard the military was conducting "clearance operations" in the region, which could be cover for "committing gross human rights violations against the civilian population."

"I fear for all civilians there," Lee wrote in her statement.

Telecommunications operator Telenor Group said it was ordered to shutdown mobile service in western Myanmar by the Ministry of Transport and Communications because the Internet was being used to "coordinate illegal activities."

More than 35,000 people have been displaced in fighting between the military and the Arakan Army, a group made up of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists seeking greater autonomy for the state.

The U.N. has accused Myanmar's military of  carrying out numerous atrocities against Rakhine state's ethnic Rohingya Muslims "with genocidal intent" in August 2017. 

FILE - A Rohingya refugee repairs the roof of his shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2019.

More than 700,000 Rohingyas fled across the border to Bangladesh to escape a scorched earth campaign launched in response to attacks on security posts by Rohingya insurgents.  
 
The atrocities, revealed in interviews with hundreds of displaced Rohingyas, included gang rapes, extrajudicial killings and the torching of entire villages.   

Related Stories

Injured people from Kyauk Tan village in Rathedaung township are carried on stretchers as they arrive in Rakhine state's capital Sittwe in western Myanmar, May 2, 2019.
East Asia
Internet Blackout Imposed on Myanmar's Restive Rakhine State
An unprecedented shutdown of mobile data across swathes of Rakhine state entered a third day, blocking villagers from the internet in areas where the army is accused of abuses in its battle with ethnic rebels
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
June 23, 2019
Residents carrying a body of an ethnic Rakhine woman for burial in Rathedaung township after fresh fighting in Rakhine state between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine force, Feb. 21, 2019.
East Asia
Journalists Face Death Threats, Prison in Myanmar’s Conflict-Torn Rakhine State
Death threats, arrests are all too common for journalists who step out of line in Rakhine state where ethnic Rakhine rebels are now fighting military for more autonomy
Default Author Profile
By Joshua Carroll
June 24, 2019
Thousands of Muslim Rohingya live in makeshift shelters at a refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Imran Akbar)
East Asia
Expert: UN Failed Before Rohingya Crackdown in Myanmar
An independent review of United Nations operations in the years before hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar’s military concluded that the organization’s many bodies failed to act together, resulting in “systemic and structural failures.”
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 18, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews