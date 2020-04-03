Economy & Business

700-plus Small Business Relief Loans Processed, Mnuchin Says

By Reuters
April 03, 2020 03:43 PM
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks with reporters about economic impacts of the coronavirus outside the White House,…
FILE - Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks with reporters about economic impacts of the coronavirus outside the White House, March 29, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that community banks have processed hundreds of small-business loans aimed at shoring up the economy during the global coronavirus pandemic, and he sounded a positive note about a new program that lenders have greeted with skepticism.

"The system is up and running. Community banks have already processed over 700 loans processed for $2,500,000. Great work!!" Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. "Large banks expected to go live soon this morning as well."

Mnuchin pressed ahead with launching the $349 billion rescue loan program after conceding to bank demands to fix aspects that might create legal and financial risks.

In the hopes of keeping small businesses afloat and their workers employed, the government created loans of up to $10 million to cover about eight weeks of payroll and some other expenses such as rent and utilities. 

Related Stories

A man walks alone near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
With US Economy Likely in Recession, Central Bank Struggles to Limit Damage
Fed Chief Powell said that the economy "may well" be in a recession already, but stressed that the underlying circumstances are vastly different from previous economic slowdowns.
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 14:52
President Donald Trump talks with host Bill Hemmer during a Fox News virtual town hall with members of the coronavirus task force, in the Rose Garden at the White House, March 24, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump's Push to Open Economy Could  Come at Cost of Lives 
US president in recent days has latched on to the notion that the cure for the pandemic should not be worse than the disease and argued that 'more people are going to die if we allow this to continue' if the economy remains closed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 08:32
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Lawmakers Race to Help Economy Hit Hard by Coronavirus
With factories, businesses, restaurants and schools shutting down and entire industries in shambles, workers are facing layoffs, cutbacks in hours or having to make the difficult choice of working while ill
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:40
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters