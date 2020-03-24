Economy & Business

Amazon Temporarily Closes Kentucky Warehouse Due to Virus 

By Associated Press
March 24, 2020 10:03 AM
Products in the prep area are seen at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS…
FILE - Products in the prep area are seen at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore, Maryland, April 30, 2019.

FRANKFORT, KY. - Amazon has temporarily closed a Kentucky warehouse after an unspecified number of workers tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The online retailer said Tuesday that the warehouse at Shepherdsville was undergoing "additional sanitization." 

"We are supporting the individuals who are now in quarantine and recovering," the company said in a statement. "We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site." 

The company did not specify how many employees have been infected with the virus. 

News outlets reported that three COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Amazon warehouse. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we are temporarily closing the Shepherdsville, Ky., site for additional sanitization," the company said. 

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. 
 

