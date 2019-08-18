Economy & Business

Apple CEO Warns Trump About China Tariffs, Samsung Competition

By Reuters
August 18, 2019 09:54 PM
Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, and chief design officer Jonathan Ive look at a Mac Pro in the display room at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu Description: Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, and chief design officer Jonathan Ive look at a Mac Pro in the display room at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., June 3, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has spoken with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as well as competition from South Korean company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Trump said Cook "made a good case" that tariffs could hurt Apple given that Samsung's products would not be subject to those same tariffs. Tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including consumer electronics, are scheduled to go into effect in two stages on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

"I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it," Trump said.

Trump made the comments while speaking with reporters on the Tarmac at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport.

Apple was not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.

Reuters