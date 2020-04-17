Economy & Business

Asia, Europe Markets Surge on US Economy Reopening

By VOA News
April 17, 2020 04:19 AM
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea…
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2020.

U.S. stock index futures rose Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up a fraction, indicating a jump at the opening bell.  The S&P 500 rose half a percent and Nasdaq-100 futures were up slightly less than 2 percent.

European and Asian stock markets also jumped as U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans Thursday evening to gradually restart the economy.  The reports of a potential drug treatment for the COVID-19 disease from U.S. drug maker Gilead Sciences Inc. also contributed to the positive reaction of stock markets.

University of Chicago Medicine researchers said Thursday evening that they observed “rapid recoveries” in 125 COVID-19 patients taking Gilead Sciences Inc.’s experimental drug remdesivir as part of a clinical trial.

Asian markets seemed unmoved by news the Chinese economy shrank during the first quarter of 2020, the first time in decades that has happened.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.41 percent higher.

Japan’s Nikkei index gained 3.15 percent and Taiwan’s TSEC 50 Index 2.14 percent.  The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and India’s Mumbai Sensex rose more than 1.5 percent each, while Shanghai Composite Index in China was up just under 1 percent.

Related Stories

Coronavirus Means Subdued Launches and Returns for ISS Astronauts
Coronavirus Means Subdued Launches and Returns for ISS Astronauts
Latest news from the International Space Station
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 22:48
Palestinian Garment Factory Making Coronavirus Protective Gear
Palestinian Garment Factory Making Coronavirus Protective Gear
Factory produces 300 jumpsuits a day
Default Author Profile
By Sanaa Kamal
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 20:46
Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Knapp with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, briefs U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Clue? Most Cases Aboard US Aircraft Carrier Are Symptom-Free
The possibility that the coronavirus spreads in a mostly stealthy mode among a population of largely young, healthy people showing no symptoms could have major implications for US policymakers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 20:20
Pedestrians cross second avenue Thursday, April 16, 2020, in New York. New York planned for a long fight against the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
As New York Looks to Heal From Coronavirus, Its Economy Falls Ill
The pandemic’s hardest-hit US state is struggling with a deficit of as much as $15 billion and pleads for federal help
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 18:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News