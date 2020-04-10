Asia Markets Close Week Mixed

Asia markets ended the trading week mixed as the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be slowing due to aggressive measures taken worldwide.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI index gained one percent. Shanghai’s index closed about one percent lower.

Major markets in Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and the United States were closed on Good Friday. A day earlier, U.S. stocks ended an abbreviated week about one percent higher. The optimism in the United States was buoyed by the Federal Reserve announcement of a new $2.3 trillion stimulus for its lending programs, aimed at boosting the economy.



The markets are set to reopen next week.