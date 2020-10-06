Economy & Business

Asia Markets Rise for Second Consecutive Day  

By VOA News
October 06, 2020 05:16 AM
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Oct. 6, 2020.

Asian markets are enjoying another day of solid gains Tuesday as investors appear upbeat about U.S. President Donald Trump's release from the hospital and renewed hopes of a deal for a new coronavirus relief bill.   

The Nikkei index in Tokyo ended 0.5% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was up 0.3%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained 0.3%, and Taipei’s TSEC index finished 1.2% higher.  

In late afternoon trading, both the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and the Sensex in Mumbai are up 0.8%. 

Shanghai’s Composite index is closed for a national holiday.   

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,915.40 an ounce, down 0.2%.  U.S. crude oil is trading at $39.42 per barrel, up 0.5%, and Brent crude oil is trading at $41.50 per barrel, also up 0.5%.   

The 74-year-old U.S. president returned to the White House Monday evening, ending a three-day stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center near Washington, where he was treated for COVID-19.  
 
Another positive development was news that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke briefly early Monday about a compromise pandemic relief spending package. 

In futures trading, the Dow Jones and S&P indices are trending higher, while the Nasdaq is trending slightly lower.   

