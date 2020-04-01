Asian Markets Begin April with More Pandemic-Sparked Losses

Asian markets were mostly trading in negative territory Wednesday as the unwelcome news stemming from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Japan’s Nikkei index lost more than 850 points, or 4.5% of its value, at the closing bell as investors worried that the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the country will force the government to place Tokyo on lockdown.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost more than 2.5% by late Wednesday afternoon, while the Shanghai index on mainland China lost more than one-half of one percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX index proved to be the region’s lone bright spot, gaining 3.5% on the day.

The bad day in Asia was a spillover from Tuesday’s losses on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all falling one percent or above. The losses brought an end to the worst three-month period since 1987, losing 23% of its value during the quarter. The S&P lost over 20% for the period, its worst quarterly showing in more than a decade.