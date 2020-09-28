Asian Markets Begin the Trading Week on the Rise

Asian markets are mostly higher Monday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index is up 1.3%. The S&P/ASX index in Australia is down 0.2%. The KOSPI index in South Korea is up 1.2%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index is up 1.8%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.8%, Shanghai’s Composite is down 2.5 points, but is virtually unchanged percentage-wise, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 1.2%.

In commodities, gold is trading at $1,863.00 an ounce, down 0.1%. U.S. crude is trading at $39.89 per barrel, down 0.8%, and Brent crude oil is trading at $41.61 per barrel, down 0.7%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending upward in futures trading.