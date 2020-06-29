Economy & Business

Asian Markets Begin Trading Week on Sour Note

By VOA News
June 29, 2020 05:38 AM
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, June 29, 2020…
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, June 29, 2020.

Asian markets are in free fall Monday as investors turn increasingly pessimistic about a quick post-pandemic economic recovery. 

The Nikkei in Tokyo lost 2.3% at the closing bell, with the Hang Seng in Hong down 1.3% in late afternoon trading and Shanghai’s Composite index down 0.8%.   

The S&P/ASX index in Sydney is 1.6% down, Seoul’s KOSPI index has lost 1.9%, and both Taiwan’s TSEC and Mumbai’s Sensex indices are down one percent. 

Oil markets are also crashing Monday. U.S. crude oil is selling at $37.95 per barrel, down 1.4%, while Brent crude, the international standard, is selling at $40.46 per barrel, down 1.3%.   

Financial markets had begun a slow but steady recovery as governments around the world were beginning to reopen their economies after easing restrictions imposed to blunt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But U.S. markets sustained major losses last Friday due to a dramatic surge of new infections across the country.  

Related Stories

A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Shares declined in Asia on…
Economy & Business
Asia Markets Lose Ground, Europe Rebounds Amid New Surge of Coronavirus Cases 
The S&P/ASX in Sydney had the biggest losses in the region, plunging 2.5%, and  Japan’s Nikkei index lost 1.2% for the day
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 08:22
VOA logo
By
VOA News