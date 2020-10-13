Asian Markets End Tuesday’s Trading Day Mixed

Investor trading activity on Asian markets was mixed Tuesday.

The Nikkei index in Japan closed 0.1% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index finished up one percent. The KOSPI index in Seoul was down just over one-half of a point, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Taipei’s TSEC index dropped nearly nine points, but was also unchanged percentage-wise.

In late afternoon trading, Shanghai’s Composite index was up one-and-a-half points, but percentage-wise was unchanged, and Mumbai’s Sensex was down 0.1%.

Trading on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was closed due to a typhoon warning.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,920.40 per ounce, down 0.4%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $39.57 per barrel, up 0.3%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $41.87 per barrel, also up 0.3%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending down in futures trading.