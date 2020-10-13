Economy & Business

Asian Markets End Tuesday’s Trading Day Mixed

By VOA News
October 13, 2020 05:04 AM
A man wearing a face mask walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in…
A man wearing a face mask walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2020.

Investor trading activity on Asian markets was mixed Tuesday. 

The Nikkei index in Japan closed 0.1% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index finished up one percent. The KOSPI index in Seoul was down just over one-half of a point, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Taipei’s TSEC index dropped nearly nine points, but was also unchanged percentage-wise.   

In late afternoon trading, Shanghai’s Composite index was up one-and-a-half points, but percentage-wise was unchanged, and Mumbai’s Sensex was down 0.1%. 

Trading on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was closed due to a typhoon warning. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,920.40 per ounce, down 0.4%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $39.57 per barrel, up 0.3%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $41.87 per barrel, also up 0.3%. 

All three major U.S. indices are trending down in futures trading.   

VOA logo
By
VOA News