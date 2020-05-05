Economy & Business

Asian Markets Make Gains Tuesday

By VOA News
May 05, 2020 04:23 AM
A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Shares…
A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Asian markets are trading higher Tuesday. 

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was up 1.4% in midday trading, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 0.7% higher and Taiwan’s TSEC 50 was 0.5% higher. Seoul’s KOSPI index had lost 2.6%.   

The markets in Tokyo and Shanghai remained closed Tuesday. 

Tuesday’s modest gains in Asia are a spillover from Monday’s late surge on Wall Street, with all three major U.S. indexes finishing in positive territory.  Investors appear to be encouraged by the gradual easing of lockdowns and other social restrictions imposed to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, raising hopes that consumer demand will begin to rise and hasten some form of economic recovery.  

In oil futures trading, the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude, the U.S. benchmark, was $21.75 per barrel, a gain of 6.6%, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was $28.33 per barrel, up 4%.   

Related Stories

A broker watches her screens under the curve of the German stock index DAX in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the…
Economy & Business
New US-China Tensions Put European Markets in Tailspin 
Blame game over China’s actions in COVID-19 pandemic sparks massive selloff 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 07:34
A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Lower Amid COVID-19 Spat Between US and China
US market futures are all about a half a percent lower
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 03:26
VOA logo
By
VOA News