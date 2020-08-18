Asian Markets Mixed at Start of Tuesday’s Trading Sessions

Asian markets are in mixed territory Tuesday.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished the trading day 0.2% lower. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index is up 0.8%. The KOSPI index in Seoul plunged 2.4%, and Taipei’s TSEC index closed 0.6% lower.

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 0.2%, Shanghai’s Composite is up 0.1%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.5%.

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $2,011.40 an ounce, up 0.6%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $42.62 a barrel, down 0.6%, and Brent crude oil selling at $45.15 an ounce, down 0.4%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.