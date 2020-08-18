Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mixed at Start of Tuesday’s Trading Sessions

By VOA News
August 18, 2020 05:44 AM
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Aug. 18, 2020.

Asian markets are in mixed territory Tuesday.   

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished the trading day 0.2% lower. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index is up 0.8%. The KOSPI index in Seoul plunged 2.4%, and Taipei’s TSEC index closed 0.6% lower.   

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 0.2%, Shanghai’s Composite is up 0.1%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.5%.  

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $2,011.40 an ounce, up 0.6%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $42.62 a barrel, down 0.6%, and Brent crude oil selling at $45.15 an ounce, down 0.4%. 

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading. 

Related Stories

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
Economy & Business
European Markets Falter a Bit During Monday Trading Sessions 
Japan’s Nikkei index stumbles after Tokyo posts worst-ever second-quarter GDP numbers     
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 05:55
London's financial district in Canary Wharf, London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate…
Economy & Business
Global Markets Mixed Amid Continued Economic Uncertainty
The FTSE index in London is down 0.9%, while Paris’ CAC-40 and the DAX index in Frankfurt are both 0.2% lower
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 05:01
VOA logo
By
VOA News