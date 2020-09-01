Economy & Business

Asian Markets in Mixed Territory Tuesday  

By VOA News
September 01, 2020 05:38 AM
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Sept. 1, 2020.

Asian markets are mixed Tuesday. 

The Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 1.6 points during its trading session, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was down 1.7%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained one percent, while Taipei’s TSEC index was up 0.8%. 

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 13 points, but is unchanged percentage-wise. The Composite in Shanghai is 0.3% higher, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.6%.   

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,997.80 per ounce, up 0.9%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $43.08 per barrel, up 1.1%, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, is virtually unchanged at $45.08 per barrel.   

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading.   

