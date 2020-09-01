Asian Markets in Mixed Territory Tuesday  

Asian markets are mixed Tuesday.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 1.6 points during its trading session, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was down 1.7%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained one percent, while Taipei’s TSEC index was up 0.8%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 13 points, but is unchanged percentage-wise. The Composite in Shanghai is 0.3% higher, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.6%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,997.80 per ounce, up 0.9%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $43.08 per barrel, up 1.1%, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, is virtually unchanged at $45.08 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading.