Asian Markets Mostly Higher Despite Tuesday’s Big Drop in US Markets 

By VOA News
October 07, 2020 05:42 AM
People walk under screens showing the KOSPI, Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and KOSDAQ, Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2020.

Asian markets finished mostly higher Wednesday as investors shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump’s abrupt cancelation of negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill that led to Tuesday’s huge losses on Wall Street.  

The benchmark Nikkei index in Japan lost nearly 11 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed up 1.2%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained 0.8%, and Taiwan’s TSEC finished 0.3% higher. 

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is up 0.9%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.8% higher.   

Shanghai’s Composite index is closed all week for a national holiday.   

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,899 per ounce, down 0.5%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $40.33 per barrel, down 0.8%, and the global benchmark Brent crude is trading at $42.41 per barrel, down 0.5%. 

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all dropped over one percent Tuesday after President Trump issued a tweet ordering his administration to end all talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the November 3 presidential election, promising “a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business.” 

