Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher in Light Trading on Final Day of 2020

By VOA News
December 31, 2020 04:59 AM
This picture shows a ceremony of the close of the end-of-year trading session at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on December…
This picture shows a ceremony of the close of the end-of-year trading session at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on Dec. 30, 2020. The exchange was closed Dec. 31, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly higher Thursday on the last day of trading for 2020.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished 0.3% higher, while Shanghai’s Composite index gained 1.7%, and the TSEC index in Taiwan closed up 0.3%.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX index was down 1.4%. The exchanges in Japan and South Korea were closed for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1895.20 an ounce, up 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $48.17 per barrel, down 0.4%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $51.28 per barrel, down 0.1%.

In futures trading, the S&P and Dow are trending negatively, while the Nasdaq is slightly higher.

