Asian Markets Mostly Higher in Next-to-Last Day of 2020

By VOA News
December 30, 2020 03:42 AM
A person riding a bicycle crosses past an electronic quotation board displaying the closing numbers of shares on the Tokyo…
A person riding a bicycle crosses past an electronic quotation board displaying the closing numbers of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on Dec. 30, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly higher Wednesday as investors are looking ahead to the new year with optimism after a turbulent 2020.

Indexes posting solid gains include the Composite in Shanghai, which finished just over one percent; the KOSPI in Seoul, which soared 1.8%, and the TSEC in Taipei, which earned 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 0.4%, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX dropped 0.2%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s index, the Hang Seng, is up 1.6%, while the Sensex in Mumbai is 0.2% lower.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,885.40 an ounce, up 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $48.41 an ounce, up 0.8%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $51.39, up 0.5%.

In futures trading, all three major U.S. indices are trending positively.

VOA logo
By
VOA News