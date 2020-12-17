Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher Thursday

By VOA News
December 17, 2020 05:43 AM
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec…
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Dec. 17, 2020.

Hopes that U.S. lawmakers were finally nearing a deal on a new pandemic financial rescue package boosted activity on Asian markets Thursday.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished 0.1% higher. The S&P/ASX index in Sydney gained 1.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.8%, with Shanghai’s Composite closing 1.1% higher. In late afternoon trading, the Sensex in Mumbai is up 0.5%.

The KOSPI in Seoul lost more than 1 point, but was unchanged in percentage terms (-0.05%),while Taiwan’s TSEC index lost 0.3%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,884.30 per ounce, up 1.3%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $48.40 per barrel, up 1.2%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $51.66 per barrel, up 1.1%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading.

