Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Lower at Start of Holiday Week  

By VOA News
December 21, 2020 06:52 AM
A man works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange after market opens in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE - A man works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange after market opens in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020.

Asian markets were mostly lower Monday as panic sparked by the discovery in Britain of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 overshadowed a final agreement in Washington for a new financial relief package.  

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed down 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX index lost over five-and-a-half points, but was unchanged percentagewise. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.7%. In late afternoon trading, Mumbai’s Sensex has plunged 3%. 

In contrast, Shanghai’s Composite gained 0.7%, South Korea’s KOSPI index earned 0.2%, and the TSEC in Taiwan soared 0.9%.  

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,899.80 per ounce, up 0.5%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $47.04 per barrel, down 4.2%, and Brent crude is down 4.1%, selling at $50.07 per barrel. 

Many nations in Europe and elsewhere around the globe have imposed travel bans of various time periods on all flights from Britain as the new coronavirus strain spread across southern Britain.  

All three major U.S. indices are trending downward in futures trading. 

Related Stories

The U.S. Capitol is seen at night after negotiators sealed a deal for COVID relief, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Washington. Top…
USA
US Lawmakers Agree on $900 Billion Coronavirus Aid Package
Package to finally deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals, and provide money for vaccines for an anxious nation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 01:17 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London ,Britain, Dec. 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Imposes Tougher Coronavirus Lockdown Measures
Restrictions come during holiday season as new, more transmissible strain detected
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 12/19/2020 - 01:15 PM
Empty British Airways' counters are pictured at Duesseldorf Airport, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Travel and Transport Bans Prompt Emergency Meeting Monday in Britain
Measures triggered by spread of new coronavirus variant in the country as scientists look for evidence whether it is deadlier
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 12/19/2020 - 12:21 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News