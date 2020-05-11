Economy & Business

Asian Markets in Positive Territory Monday

By VOA News
May 11, 2020 02:57 AM
A man wearing a face mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo…
A man wearing a face mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, May 11, 2020.

Asian markets are on the rise as more and more nations gradually ease restrictions imposed at the start of the coronavirus epidemic that ground nearly all economic activity to a halt. 

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index was up 1.4 in late Monday afternoon trading, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong surged 1.9% higher.  Australia’s S&P/ASX was up 1.6% and  Shanghai was 0.1% higher.  Seoul’s KOSPI index was flat ahead of the closing bell. 

In other trading activity, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, was at $24.44 per barrel, down 1.2%, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was at $30.60 per barrel, down 1.1% 

All three major U.S. indexes are in positive territory in futures trading.   

