Asian Markets Post Negative Numbers at Start of Trading Week

By VOA News
September 07, 2020 06:05 AM
People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Asian stock markets were mixed…
People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Sept. 7, 2020.

Global markets are mixed Monday, with most Asian markets sustaining losses while Europe’s benchmark indices are off to a strong start. 

Tokyo’s Nikkei index is down 0.5%.  The S&P/ASX index in Sydney gained 0.3%.  Shanghai’s Composite index lost 1.8%.  The KOSPI index in Seoul rose 0.6%, and Taipei’s TSEC index is down 0.2%. 

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 0.4%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is down eight points, but unchanged percentage-wise. 

Meanwhile, the FTSE in London is up 1.1%, the CAC-40 in Paris is 0.9% higher, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is up one percent. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,939.30 an ounce, up 0.2%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $39.26 an ounce, down 1.2%, and Brent crude oil is trading at $42.14 an ounce, also down 1.2%. 

All three major U.S. indices are closed for the traditional Labor Day holiday. 

