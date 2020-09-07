Asian Markets Post Negative Numbers at Start of Trading Week

Global markets are mixed Monday, with most Asian markets sustaining losses while Europe’s benchmark indices are off to a strong start.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index is down 0.5%. The S&P/ASX index in Sydney gained 0.3%. Shanghai’s Composite index lost 1.8%. The KOSPI index in Seoul rose 0.6%, and Taipei’s TSEC index is down 0.2%.

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 0.4%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is down eight points, but unchanged percentage-wise.

Meanwhile, the FTSE in London is up 1.1%, the CAC-40 in Paris is 0.9% higher, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is up one percent.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,939.30 an ounce, up 0.2%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $39.26 an ounce, down 1.2%, and Brent crude oil is trading at $42.14 an ounce, also down 1.2%.

All three major U.S. indices are closed for the traditional Labor Day holiday.