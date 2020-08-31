Economy & Business

Asian Markets Posting Negative Numbers Monday

By VOA News
August 31, 2020 05:27 AM
Asian markets are slumping at the beginning of the trading week, while European markets are mainly posting slight gains.

The KOSPI index in South Korea was 1.1% lower, while Taiwan’s TSEC finished down one percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX and Shanghai’s Composite index were both down 0.2%.

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 0.6%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is 1% lower.

However, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed out the day 1.1% higher.

Over in Europe, London’s FTSE index is down 0.6%, the CAC-40 in Paris is up 0.8%, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is 0.6 higher.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,964.40 an ounce, down 0.5%. U.S. crude is selling at $43.27 per barrel, up 0.7%, while Brent crude is basically unchanged at $45.08 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading. 

