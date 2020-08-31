Asian Markets Posting Negative Numbers Monday

Asian markets are slumping at the beginning of the trading week, while European markets are mainly posting slight gains.

The KOSPI index in South Korea was 1.1% lower, while Taiwan’s TSEC finished down one percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX and Shanghai’s Composite index were both down 0.2%.

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 0.6%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is 1% lower.

However, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed out the day 1.1% higher.

Over in Europe, London’s FTSE index is down 0.6%, the CAC-40 in Paris is up 0.8%, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is 0.6 higher.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,964.40 an ounce, down 0.5%. U.S. crude is selling at $43.27 per barrel, up 0.7%, while Brent crude is basically unchanged at $45.08 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading.