Asian Markets Posting Strong Gains on Manufacturing Data

Reports that manufacturing activity in the United States and other nations has begun to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic sent Asian markets soaring Tuesday.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index ended its trading session 1.7% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index earned 1.8%. The KOSPI index in Seoul rose 1.2%, and Taipei’s TSEC index gained 1.5%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 2% higher, Shanghai’s Composite index is slightly lower at 0.1%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 1.5%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,990.50, an increase of 0.2%. U.S. crude is selling flat at $40.98 per barrel, while Brent crude is also virtually unchanged, selling at $43.29 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending upward in futures trading.