Asian Markets Posts Strong Gains at Start of Trading Week   

Asian markets began the week with a strong start Monday boosted by good economic news from Japan and China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed just over 2% higher. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX index gained 1.2%. The KOSPI index finished 1.9% higher, and Taiwan’s TSEC was up 2.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.8% in late afternoon trading.

Japan’s government announced Monday that the world’s third largest economy grew at an annual pace of 21% in the third quarter spanning from July to September, while Beijing announced that its factory output rose a better-than-expected 6.9% in October compared to a year earlier.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,891.60, up 0.2%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $41.17 per barrel, up 2.5%, and Brent crude is selling at $43.75 per barrel, up 2.2%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading.