Economy & Business

Asian Markets Posts Strong Gains at Start of Trading Week   

By VOA News
November 16, 2020 07:22 AM
Men wearing masks against the spread of the coronavirus stand near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index…
Men wearing masks against the spread of the coronavirus stand near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Nov. 16, 2020.

Asian markets began the week with a strong start Monday boosted by good economic news from Japan and China.  

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed just over 2% higher.  The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.1%.  Australia’s S&P/ASX index gained 1.2%. The KOSPI index finished 1.9% higher, and Taiwan’s TSEC was up 2.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.8% in late afternoon trading. 

Japan’s government announced Monday that the world’s third largest economy grew at an annual pace of 21% in the third quarter spanning from July to September, while Beijing announced that its factory output rose a better-than-expected 6.9% in October compared to a year earlier. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,891.60, up 0.2%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $41.17 per barrel, up 2.5%, and Brent crude is selling at $43.75 per barrel, up 2.2%.   

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading.   

Related Stories

Predictability Points to Stability for US Economy, Markets in Biden Era, Analysts Say
00:02:43
2020 USA Votes
Predictability Points to Stability for US Economy, Markets in Biden Era, Analysts Say
'Not a lot of things will change when you have divided government,' one analyst notes
Default Author Profile
By Keith Kocinski
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:37 AM
Anti-quarantine demonstrators hang placards that reads "no to the new world order"
The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't a 'Scam" to 'Destroy the Global Economy'
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 03:26 PM
FILE - A shopper steps out of a department store, in Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 27, 2020.
USA
US Economy Surges 7.4% From July to September
Third quarter gain was boosted by government coronavirus relief aid to US consumers that now has largely ended
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:06 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News