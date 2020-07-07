Economy & Business

Asian Markets Retreat Tuesday

By VOA News
July 07, 2020 04:29 AM
People wearing face masks walk in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock…
People wearing face masks walk in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, July 7, 2020.

One day after making huge gains, Asian markets took a mostly negative turn Tuesday. 

The benchmark Nikkei index in Tokyo closed the day’s trading down 0.4%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.6% in late afternoon trading, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.2%.   

The S&P/ASX index in Sydney was virtually unchanged percentage wise.  Seoul’s KOSPI index was down 0.9% and the TSEC index in Taiwan was 0.2% lower, while in late afternoon trading, the Sensex in Mumbai was down 0.3%. 

Oil markets are also on a downward path Tuesday.  U.S. crude oil was trading at $40.15 per barrel, down 1.1%, while Brent crude was also down 1.1%, trading at $42.62 per barrel. 

All three major U.S. indexes are trending downward in futures trading.  

