Asian Markets Retreat Tuesday

One day after making huge gains, Asian markets took a mostly negative turn Tuesday.

The benchmark Nikkei index in Tokyo closed the day’s trading down 0.4%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.6% in late afternoon trading, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.2%.

The S&P/ASX index in Sydney was virtually unchanged percentage wise. Seoul’s KOSPI index was down 0.9% and the TSEC index in Taiwan was 0.2% lower, while in late afternoon trading, the Sensex in Mumbai was down 0.3%.

Oil markets are also on a downward path Tuesday. U.S. crude oil was trading at $40.15 per barrel, down 1.1%, while Brent crude was also down 1.1%, trading at $42.62 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indexes are trending downward in futures trading.