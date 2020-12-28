Economy & Business

Asian Markets Rise Monday After Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

By VOA News
December 28, 2020 04:17 AM
A bank investment representative and a client wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus…
A bank representative and a client wearing facemasks sit near an electronic board displaying global indices price performance at a shopping mall in Bangkok on March 15, 2020.

Asian markets are posting gains Monday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic stimulus package he had seemed to oppose.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished 0.7% higher. The S&P/ASX index in Australia is up 0.3%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index gained a full one percent.

Shanghai’s Composite earned nearly three-quarters of one point, but was unchanged percentage-wise (+0.02). South Korea’s KOSPI index was also unchanged (+0.06) after earning 1.74 points.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.2%, while the Sensex in Mumbai is up 0.7%.

The $900 billion measure President Trump signed into law Sunday night includes an additional $300 in weekly jobless benefits, and $600 in direct payments to millions of individual Americans. The measure is part of a larger package that funds the federal government through September.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,888.60, up 0.2%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $48.46 per barrel, up 0.4%, and Brent crude oil is up 0.3%, selling at $51.48 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading.

