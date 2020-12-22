Asian Markets Slump for Second Consecutive Day 

Asian markets sustained another day of significant losses Tuesday, due to rising worries over a new and highly infectious new variant of COVID-19 that prompted dozens of countries to suspend all travel from Britain.

The Nikkei in Tokyo and Sydney’s S&P/ASX indices both closed out their respective trading sessions with a one percent loss. Hong Kong’s index, the Hang Seng, ended 0.7% lower. The Shanghai Composite index plunged 1.8%. Seoul’s KOSPI index fell 1.6%, and the TSEC in Taipei lost 1.4%.

Mumbai’s Sensex index is up 0.8% in late afternoon trading.

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,878 an ounce, down 0.2%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $47.24 per barrel, down 1.5%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $50.21 per barrel, down 1.3%.

At least 40 nations, including many across Europe, have suspended arrivals of passengers from Britain for various lengths of time in response to a new coronavirus strain detected in southern Britain.

In futures trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 are both down, while the Nasdaq is trending higher.