Asian Markets Slump for Second Consecutive Day 

By VOA News
December 22, 2020 07:50 AM
A man works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange after market opens in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE - A man works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange after market opens in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020.

Asian markets sustained another day of significant losses Tuesday, due to rising worries over a new and highly infectious new variant of COVID-19 that prompted dozens of countries to suspend all travel from Britain. 

The Nikkei in Tokyo and Sydney’s S&P/ASX indices both closed out their respective trading sessions with a one percent loss.  Hong Kong’s index, the Hang Seng, ended 0.7% lower.  The Shanghai Composite index plunged 1.8%.  Seoul’s KOSPI index fell 1.6%, and the TSEC in Taipei lost 1.4%.   

Mumbai’s Sensex index is up 0.8% in late afternoon trading. 

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,878 an ounce, down 0.2%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $47.24 per barrel, down 1.5%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $50.21 per barrel, down 1.3%.   

At least 40 nations, including many across Europe, have suspended arrivals of passengers from Britain for various lengths of time in response to a new coronavirus strain detected in southern Britain.   

In futures trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 are both down, while the Nasdaq is trending higher.   

 

 

