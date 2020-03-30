Asian Markets Sustain Serious Losses Monday

Asian markets fell during of Monday’s trading session as investors continued to be worried over the coronavirus pandemic that has ground the world’s economy to a halt.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost over 300 points, or well over one percent, at its closing bell, while the Nikkei in Japan is down over 2.5% and the Shanghai is down nearly two percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX was a bright spot among the regional indexes, trading nearly 5% higher on government promises of more aid for the troubled economy.

In the U.S., futures were about 1% lower, suggesting another rough start for U.S. markets on Monday.