Economy & Business

Asian Markets Sustain Serious Losses Monday

By VOA News
March 30, 2020 04:11 AM
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, March 30, 2020.

Asian markets fell during of Monday’s trading session as investors continued to be worried over the coronavirus pandemic that has ground the world’s economy to a halt. 

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost over 300 points, or well over one percent, at its closing bell, while the Nikkei in Japan is down over 2.5% and the Shanghai is down nearly two percent.    

Australia’s S&P/ASX was a bright spot among the regional indexes, trading nearly 5% higher on government promises of more aid for the troubled economy. 

In the U.S., futures were about 1% lower, suggesting another rough start for U.S. markets on Monday.  

Related Stories

FILE - A sign for Wall Street is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, Jan. 31, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Stocks Fall Amid Pandemic Concerns
Dow falls nearly 4.1%, S&P 500 drops 3.4% and Nasdaq is off 3.8%
Default Author Profile
By Wayne Lee
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 12:07
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News