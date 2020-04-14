Economy & Business

Asian Markets Trading Higher

By VOA News
April 14, 2020 04:47 AM
People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Asian markets Tuesday were on the upswing thanks to better-than-expected economic news from China. 

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index was trading well over 2.5% in late afternoon trading, while the KOSPI was up nearly 2%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX was more than 1% higher. Hong Kong and Shanghai were both trading nearly 1% higher. 

Beijing announced Tuesday that its global exports fell 11.4% in the first three months of 2020 compared to a year earlier, as measured in Chinese currency terms, although it was much smaller than the expected 14% drop predicted by Reuters.  

In futures trading, London’s FTSE was nearly 3% higher, and all three major U.S. stock indexes were trading above 1.5%.   

