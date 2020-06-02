Asia’s Good Day Carries Over into Europe Tuesday 

European markets have continued the positive momentum that began earlier Tuesday in Asia, indicating the resilience of global financial markets amid the coronavirus pandemic, strained U.S. -China relations and escalating U.S. street protests.

After being closed the day before for a public holiday, Frankfurt’s DAX index is leading the way, soaring 3.4% in midday trading. The FTSE in London is up 1%, while the CAC-40 in Paris is trading 1.8% higher.

A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

In Asia, both Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished Tuesday’s trading session 1.1% higher. Shanghai ended the day up 0.2%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX finished 0.3% higher, the KOSPI index in Seoul gained 1%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index rose 0.4%.

In oil futures trading, U.S. crude is selling at $36.39 per barrel, up 2.6%, while Brent crude, the international standard, is selling at $39,35 per barrel, also up 2.6%.

In equities futures trading, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are all trending upward, indicating a strong opening for Wall Street.