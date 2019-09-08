Economy & Business

China’s Trade With US Shrinks in August 

By Associated Press
September 8, 2019 01:40 AM
Employees work on the production line of a robot vacuum cleaner factory of Matsutek in Shenzhen, China August 9, 2019. Picture taken August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees work on the production line of a robot vacuum cleaner factory of Matsutek in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 9, 2019.

BEIJING - China’s trade with the United States shrank by double digits in August as the two sides prepare for trade talks with no sign of progress toward ending a worsening tariff war that threatens global economic growth.

Imports of U.S. goods fell 22.5% from a year earlier to $10.3 billion following Chinese tariff hikes and orders to companies to cancel orders, customs data showed Sunday. Exports to the United States, China’s biggest market, sank 16% to $44.4 billion.

Chinese exporters also face pressure from weakening global demand at a time when Beijing is telling them to find other markets to replace the U.S.

China’s global exports declined 3% to $214.8 billion, a marked reversed from July’s 12.2% gain. Imports were up 1.7% at $180 billion.

Employees work on the production line of a television factory under Zhaochi Group in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 8, 2019.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are preparing for talks in October over Beijing’s trade surplus and complaints about its technology development tactics. Neither side has given any sign of offering concessions that might break a deadlock.

The decision to go ahead with talks despite the latest tit-for-tat tariff hikes Sept. 1 encouraged global financial markets.

Talks are to take place in early October, later than initially planned, but the two governments have yet to set a date. Investors were unsettled by a report officials were struggling to agree on a schedule.

The latest Chinese figures reflected the possible delayed impact of a U.S. tariff hike on July 6. Forecasters had expected that to depress July sales to the United States.

Related Stories

A Chinese and U.S. flag flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade representatives meet with their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China, July 30, 2019.
USA
Analysts Pessimistic About Breakthroughs at Upcoming US-China Trade Talks
Dim prognosis comes even as both US and Chinese stock markets soared on news that Washington and Beijing have agreed to resume high-level trade talks early next month
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 09:02
Don DiCostanzo is the CEO and co-founder of Pedego. He moved his bike manufacturing from China to Vietnam because of trade tari
USA
US-China Trade War Is Good News for Some Countries
Which countries are benefiting from the US-China trade war?
Default Author Profile
By Elizabeth Lee
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 06:47
Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan
USA
Trump Voices New Optimism for a China Trade Deal
US leader: 'China wants to make a deal,' but says US trade deficit with China must be cut
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 04:20
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press