Coronavirus Pandemic Casts Pall Over Asian Markets  

By VOA News
October 26, 2020 05:17 AM
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo, Oct. 26, 2020.

Asian markets are mixed Monday as investors appear to be reacting with uncertainty over the resurgence of COVID-19 across Europe and the United States. 

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index ended its trading session down 22 points, but unchanged percentage-wise. The S&P/ASX index in Australia lost 0.1%.  South Korea’s KOSPI index dropped 0.7. 

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.5%. Taiwan’s TSEC index was up 10 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise.   

In late afternoon trading, Shanghai’s Composite index was 0.8% lower, and Mumbai’s Sensex was down one percent. 

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,898.20, down 0.3%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $38.90 per barrel, down 2.3%, and Brent crude is selling at $40.83 per barrel, down 2.2%.   

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.   

